Turkey, Russia to discuss food corridor in Black Sea, Lavrov due in Ankara

  • June 07 2022 15:19:00

Turkey, Russia to discuss food corridor in Black Sea, Lavrov due in Ankara

ANKARA
Turkey, Russia to discuss food corridor in Black Sea, Lavrov due in Ankara

Turkish and Russian top diplomats, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sergey Lavrov will discuss the modalities of a secure corridor to be established through the Black Sea for the shipment of nearly 20 million tons of grain to world markets to avoid a major global food crisis.

Lavrov and Çavuşoğlu will first hold a bilateral meeting and then chair their delegations before a joint press conference on June 8 in the Turkish capital. The Russian foreign minister is expected to be accompanied by a military delegation.

One of the most important issues to be discussed between the two ministers will be ways to overcome an impending global food crisis due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has blocked the transfer of the latter’s millions of tons of grains in the silos of Odessa Port.

The process requires detailed work and the consent of both Russia and Ukraine. Talks to be held in Ankara between Turkish and Russian authorities are expected to be followed with more technical meetings with the participation of the UN and Ukraine.

De-mining of the Odessa Port and creating necessary conditions for safe navigation of the vessels through the Black Sea are the most important parts of the project. Talks between the parties are seeking ways to fulfill these conditions.

Russian newspaper Izvestiya suggested that Turkey and Russia agreed on a plan for exporting Ukrainian wheat to the world markets, claiming that the Turkish military will help Ukraine to de-mine the Odessa Port while Russian military vessels will escort the cargo ships in the Black Sea.

Progress achieved on grain export

“A lot of progress has been achieved on grain export from Ukraine,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement on June 7. He had a phone conversation with Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov earlier this week and discussed the developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are discussing with Russia and Ukraine, and the UN. We are trying to solve this issue. A lot of progress has been made in this regard. Work continues on technical planning issues such as how it will be done, how the mines will be cleared, who will do it, how the corridor will be created, and who will safeguard it,” Akar told reporters on June 7.

Asked about the role that Turkey will assume on the issue, Akar said that Turkey “coordinates” the work at the moment. “The process is progressing because there is a will for a solution by all parties,” he said and added that the main hurdle in the talks is “trust.”

“Everyone wants to be mutually sure of something. We are working to ensure that trust,” he stated.

Russia is ready to discuss opportunities for exporting Ukrainian grain and Ukraine should clear mines from coastal waterways and ports that it has been blocking, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said last week.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says

MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  2. Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

    Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey, Russia to discuss food corridor in Black Sea, Lavrov due in Ankara

    Turkey, Russia to discuss food corridor in Black Sea, Lavrov due in Ankara

  4. No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar

    No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar

  5. Turkey expects proper answers from Greece over militarized Aegean islands

    Turkey expects proper answers from Greece over militarized Aegean islands
Recommended
Turkey expects proper answers from Greece over militarized Aegean islands

Turkey expects proper answers from Greece over militarized Aegean islands
Turkish MFA summons Italian ambassador over PKK demonstrations

Turkish MFA summons Italian ambassador over PKK demonstrations
Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization

Finland sends delegation for cooperation on green economy, digitalization
Three EU ambassadors to Turkey summoned over PKK concerns

Three EU ambassadors to Turkey summoned over PKK concerns
Greece’s ambassador to Turkey summoned over PKK activities

Greece’s ambassador to Turkey summoned over PKK activities
Turkeys security concerns based on rightful grounds, Erdoğan tells Stoltenberg

Turkey's security concerns based on rightful grounds, Erdoğan tells Stoltenberg
WORLD Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’

Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’

Street fighting raged Tuesday for control of Ukraine’s flashpoint city of Severodonetsk, with the situation changing "every hour", an official said, as Kiev warned its troops were outnumbered by Russian forces.

ECONOMY Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

The government will continue lowering interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, vowing to fight against the rising cost of living.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”