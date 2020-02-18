Turkey, Russia hold second round of Idlib talks

ANKARA/MOSCOW

Internally displaced people sit outside tents at a makeshift camp in Qatmah village, West of Azaz, Syria, on Feb. 17, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

The second round of the Russian-Turkish consultations, aiming to ease the tense situation in the Syrian province of Idlib started in Moscow on Feb. 18.

The Russian delegation led by Presidential envoy for Syria Sergey Vershinin, and Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, try to find a solution for the latest outbreak of violence in Idlib de-escalation zone.

In addition to the diplomats, both delegations include representatives of military and intelligence services.

According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish delegation stressed the need to rapidly reduce the fighting and prevent further worsening of the humanitarian situation in the region.

Another point on the agenda includes measures that could be taken in Idlib to ensure full implementation of the agreements reached under the Sochi memorandum.

Turkey emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions in Syria's northwestern Idlib province during talks with Russian counterparts in Moscow, its foreign ministry said on Feb. 17, adding discussions would continue on Feb. 18.

Turkish and Russian officials discussed precautions that could be taken to fully implement prior agreements and halt violations in Idlib, the ministry said.

Ankara and Moscow have failed to reach an accord after a call between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin and a meeting between their foreign ministers at the weekend and after two days of talks in Ankara last week.