Turkey, Russia hold second round of Idlib talks

  • February 18 2020 12:15:00

Turkey, Russia hold second round of Idlib talks

ANKARA/MOSCOW
Turkey, Russia hold second round of Idlib talks

Internally displaced people sit outside tents at a makeshift camp in Qatmah village, West of Azaz, Syria, on Feb. 17, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

The second round of the Russian-Turkish consultations, aiming to ease the tense situation in the Syrian province of Idlib started in Moscow on Feb. 18.

The Russian delegation led by Presidential envoy for Syria Sergey Vershinin, and Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, try to find a solution for the latest outbreak of violence in Idlib de-escalation zone.

In addition to the diplomats, both delegations include representatives of military and intelligence services.

According to diplomatic sources, the Turkish delegation stressed the need to rapidly reduce the fighting and prevent further worsening of the humanitarian situation in the region.

Another point on the agenda includes measures that could be taken in Idlib to ensure full implementation of the agreements reached under the Sochi memorandum.

Turkish, Russian teams meet in Moscow aiming agreement on a lasting cease-fire
Turkish, Russian teams meet in Moscow aiming agreement on a lasting cease-fire

Turkey emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions in Syria's northwestern Idlib province during talks with Russian counterparts in Moscow, its foreign ministry said on Feb. 17, adding discussions would continue on Feb. 18.

Turkish and Russian officials discussed precautions that could be taken to fully implement prior agreements and halt violations in Idlib, the ministry said.

Ankara and Moscow have failed to reach an accord after a call between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin and a meeting between their foreign ministers at the weekend and after two days of talks in Ankara last week.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  5. A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed

    A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed
Recommended
Turkish court acquits Osman Kavala, other defendants in Gezi Park trial

Turkish court acquits Osman Kavala, other defendants in Gezi Park trial
Turkey detains suspected ex-ISIL executioner

Turkey detains suspected ex-ISIL executioner

Turkish research team arrives in Antarctica

Turkish research team arrives in Antarctica
Turkey says Greece cannot deny Muslim Turkish minority

Turkey says Greece cannot deny Muslim Turkish minority
Bringing sustainable development into play: UNDP teams up with basketball federation to raise awareness

Bringing sustainable development into play: UNDP teams up with basketball federation to raise awareness
Turkey condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

Turkey condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

WORLD SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Feb. 17 but was unable to land its rocket booster on an autonomous ship, missing a key milestone.    
ECONOMY Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan, Turkey’s leading defense company, has signed a new contract regarding the MİLGEM, a national warship program, project.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 away on Feb. 17 night to raise hopes for UEFA Champions League.