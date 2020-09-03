Turkey returns to football matches without fans

  • September 03 2020 16:18:35

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish league matches will be played without spectators in the first half of the 2020-2021 season, the Turkish Football Federation announced on Sept. 2, revising the recently announced decision allowing limited number of fans at stadiums.

The fresh decision came after Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday that the Coronavirus Advisory Board advised the authorities football games should be held without fans in the league matches as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Turkey is going through the second peak of the first wave of coronavirus, Koca said, with Turkey confirming 1,596 new infections on Wednesday.

Late August, the football federation announced that the stadiums could use up to 30% capacity for the fans as of October.

Turkey's top-tier Super Lig is set to start on Sept. 11.

WORLD Outrage after Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Outrage after Germany says Putin critic Navalny poisoned with Novichok

Western leaders demanded explanations from Moscow on Sept. 2 after Germany said that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to "silence" the Russian opposition leader.
ECONOMY Antalya hosts 1.5 million tourists in 2020

Antalya hosts 1.5 million tourists in 2020

Turkey’s popular holiday destination Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, welcomed more than 1.5 million foreign tourists in the first eight months of the year, according to the information provided by the provincial Governor Ersin Yazıcı to state-run Anadolu Agency.
