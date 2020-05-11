Turkey returns 240 nationals from W Africa amid virus

  • May 11 2020 09:44:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
A total of 240 Turkish nationals were repatriated on May 11 from the West African nations of Ivory Coast and Liberia as part of a government initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A specially arranged Turkish Airlines flight landed in Istanbul.

After routine health checks, the passengers were quarantined, as safety procedures dictate, at dormitories in the northwestern Düzce and Çanakkale provinces.

To date, Turkey has repatriated nearly 70,000 nationals from 107 nations at the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry.

Amnesty International on May 11 said it has documented 18 attacks in northwest Syria carried out by regime and Russian forces over the past year that amounted to "war crimes".    
Automakers in Turkey manufactured 352,309 vehicles -- including automobiles and commercial vehicles -- between January and April 2020, according to a sectoral report on May 10.
Croatian footballer Dario Melnjak feels safe in Turkey during the COVID-19 pandemic as he waits for the Turkish Süper Lig season to resume.