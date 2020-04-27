Turkey restricts travel from Istanbul to Black Sea region

  • April 27 2020 14:17:00

Turkey restricts travel from Istanbul to Black Sea region

Nuray Babacan-ANKARA
Turkey restricts travel from Istanbul to Black Sea region

Turkish authorities have restricted movements of some 100,000 people, who live in Istanbul but want to travel to the Black Sea provinces, to harvest tea in their land plots there, in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread in the region.

Following a meeting with officials from the Interior Ministry, the governors of the Black Sea provinces of Rize, Artvin, Trabzon, and Giresun have announced that only people, who reside in nearby cities, will be allowed to do the harvest work this year.

The decision was taken after a large number of people in Istanbul had applied for travel permission.

The officials said that some 100,000 people, who presently live in Istanbul, grow tea in those four provinces in the Black Sea region, and travel from Istanbul with their families to their hometowns in this region for the harvest each year.

The authorities reckon that such a circulation of people may pose threats as the country is struggling to take the spread of the coronavirus under control.

“If 10,000 people out of 100,000 have the COVID-19, the virus will spread to the entire Black Sea region. Thus, under the guidance of the Health Ministry and Interior Ministry, the travel from Istanbul to those four provinces has been banned,” they said.

However, special “harvest commissions,” under the supervision of the district governors, will be set up to ensure that the tea harvest is not interrupted this year.

The muhtars (village heads) and non-governmental organizations will also be a part of the commissions.

Some 20 percent of tea growers will not be able to oversee the harvest work this year due to the restrictions, according to the authorities.

As part of the measures designed to ensure an uninterrupted harvest season, seasonal workers will be brought in from the eastern provinces of Kars, Ardahan, Erzurum and Bayburt.

There is no restriction for agricultural workers who reside in the cities neighboring Rize, Artvin, Trabzon and Giresun.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,805 with 110,130 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Main opposition CHP proposes board for pandemic-exit strategy

Main opposition CHP proposes board for pandemic-exit strategy
Religious authority’s statement on LGBT sparks debate in Turkey

Religious authority’s statement on LGBT sparks debate in Turkey
Foreign tourists stranded in Turkey seek to return home

Foreign tourists stranded in Turkey seek to return home
Demand for private jets picks up amid outbreak

Demand for private jets picks up amid outbreak
Turkey sends food aid to Uganda amid coronavirus

Turkey sends food aid to Uganda amid coronavirus
Turkey nabs over 400 people for social media posts about coronavirus

Turkey nabs over 400 people for social media posts about coronavirus
Central Anatolia’s ‘evil eye talisman’ Lake Meke dries out

Central Anatolia’s ‘evil eye talisman’ Lake Meke dries out
WORLD Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on April 27 urged a main separatist group that declared self-rule in the south to rescind its move, saying it was an "escalatory action" at a time all parties should focus on confronting the novel coronavirus.
ECONOMY Limited pandemic impact on Turkey’s automotive sector expected: Trade group

Limited pandemic impact on Turkey’s automotive sector expected: Trade group

The turnover loss of the Turkish automotive sector due to the coronavirus crisis will be limited to $5 billion, according to the Transport Vehicles Supply Industry Association (TAYSAD).

SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 