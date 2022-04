Turkey reshuffles around two dozen of ambassadors

ANKARA

Turkey has reshuffled dozens of ambassadors, including Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran, who has been appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to Zagreb.

Although a presidential decree has not been issued yet, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu individually informed ambassadors about their new postings, reported the Turkish media. Kıran had been serving as Çavuşoğlu’s deputy since 2018. He will represent Turkey as the envoy in Croatia, an EU and NATO member.

Ambassador Levent Eler will serve as Turkey’s permanent representative at the U.N.’s Vienna Office, while Ambassador Bekir Uysal will serve in Brussels as ambassador to Belgium, Ambassador Şule Öztunç in Riga, Ambassador Deniz Çakar in Helsinki, Ambassador Yönet Can Tezel in Stockholm and Ambassador Hakan Tekin in Copenhagen.

İlhan Kemal Tuğ will represent Turkey as the ambassador in Mexico City, Ömer Faruk Doğan in Rabat, Salih Murat Tamer in Seul, Adnan Keçeci in Malabo and Hüsnü Murat Ülkü in Kinshasa.

Mehmet Paçacı, who served as Turkey’s ambassador to the Vatican City between 2015 and 2019, has now been appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to Pakistan. Ambassador Başak Türkoğlu will serve in Tallinn, Ali Sait Akın in Bissau, Feral Çekerek Oruçkaptan in Windhoek, Gül Büyükerşen in San Salvador, Ali Kaan Orbay in Tbilisi, Ertan Yalçın in La Paz and Ülkü Kocaefe in Phnom Penh.

Other appointments are as follows:

Berna Kasnaklı Vresteden to Harare; Subutay Yüksel to Nairobi; Naci Aydan Karamanoğlu to Caracas; İsmail Çobanoğlu to Khartoum; Uygar Mustafa Sertel to Chisinau; Niyazi Evren Akyol to Manila; Özgür Çınar to Niamey; Beste Pehlivan Sun to Bogota; Emir Salim Yüksel to Kuala Lumpur; Başak Yalçın to Quito; Tayyar Kağan Atay to Tirana; Alp Işıklı to Bujumbura; İshak Ebrar Çubukçu to Antananarivo; Akif Menevşe to Nouakchott; Tuba Nur Sönmez to Kuwait; and Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu to Budapest.