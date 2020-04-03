Turkey reports 20,138 new coronavirus cases, 173 more deaths

  April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 20,138 in the past 24 hours, and 173 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 26.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 21,214 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 351,965 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 128.6 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 51.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 17.2 million.

