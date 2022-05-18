Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

  • May 18 2022 21:36:00

Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 1,443 in the past 24 hours, and 3 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on May 18.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 1,274 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 135,563 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.6 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 53 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.7 million.

TURKEY Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

  2. Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

    Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

  3. Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

    Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

  4. Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

    Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’
Recommended
Akşener calls on İYİ Party grassroots to revive spirit of Independence War

Akşener calls on İYİ Party grassroots to revive spirit of Independence War
Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden

Erdoğan urges NATO allies to ’respect’ concerns over Finland, Sweden
Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu
Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul

Heavy rainfall hits Istanbul
Turkey procures Chinook choppers to battle wildfires

Turkey procures Chinook choppers to battle wildfires
Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’
WORLD Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.

ECONOMY Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Around 17 million tourists are expected to visit Istanbul this year, with arrivals from European countries rising significantly, Turkish Tourism Investors’ Association (TTYD) chair Oya Narin has said.
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.