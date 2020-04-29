Turkey repatriates 390 more nationals amid coronavirus

  April 29 2020

SAMSUN/ERZURUM
Turkey brought back 390 more Turkish nationals from African and Balkan countries on April 28 as part of ongoing
repatriation efforts for Ramadan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 119 nationals from Kenya and 153 from Tanzania arrived at Samsun Airport in northwestern Turkey.

Meanwhile, 118 nationals from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia were brought to the eastern city Erzurum.

After routine health checks coordinated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), all of the nationals were taken to dormitories in their arrival cities to be quarantined.

They expressed gratitude and thanked Turkey for bringing them home.

At the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Turkey repatriated nearly 25,000 citizens from 59 countries ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Turkish government has repatriated around 60,000 of its nationals from various countries since the start of the pandemic.

