Turkey rejects 'unfounded allegations' in US human rights report

ANKARA

The Foreign Ministry “rejected the unfounded allegations” about Turkey in the 2021 Human Rights Report published by the U.S. Department of State on April 12.

The ministry identified the findings of the report as “unfortunate,” saying, Ankara regrets that the U.S. “has not yet comprehended” Turkey’s fight against terrorism in all its forms, PKK, YPG, FETÖ, DAESH and DHKP-C in particular.

“The lies of FETÖ, the perpetrator of the July 15 heinous coup attempt, are given wide coverage in the report. This demonstrates that the U.S. continues to be instrumental in the propaganda of this terrorist organization which it turns a blind eye to, despite all concrete evidence we have provided,” the written statement said.

Ankara said it is also unacceptable that the report includes allegations that “ignore the fact that the PKK is a terrorist organization and extend support to the claims of terror-affiliated circles.”

The ministry emphasized Turkey’s determination to protect and promote human rights remains firm. The country’s cooperation with international human rights mechanisms, the 2019 Judicial Reform Strategy and the 2021 Human Rights Action Plan are among the concrete manifestations of this resolve, the statement read.

“We invite the U.S. to focus on its record in the field of human rights and put an end to its partnership with the extensions of terrorist groups under the guise of counter-terrorism,” the ministry said.

Turkey will continue with its work on protecting and promoting the rights of its citizens together with those of millions of persons it is hosting, it added.