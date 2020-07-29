Turkey rejects claims over Lebanese demonstrations

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on July 29 refuted claims by some Lebanese politicians that Turkey supports protests in Lebanon.

“The allegations brought up by some Lebanese politicians, that our country supported the protest demonstrations in the north of Lebanon, and that it aimed to improve its influence in this region of Lebanon, are deprived of comprehension,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy in a written statement.

It is not possible to take “these malicious statements seriously,” he said, noting that Ankara attaches great importance to the unity and integrity, as well as peace and stability, of Lebanon.

“Those who make these allegations are in a position to know very well who sees Lebanon as its backyard and interferes with the internal affairs of this country,” the spokesperson added.

Lebanon is witnessing the worst economic crisis in its history, coinciding with the plunge of its currency to more than half its value. The high rate of inflation has pushed nearly half of the population below the poverty line.

Lebanon’s currency has taken a nosedive, losing around 70 percent of its value in recent months. The country saw mass protests from October to January, demanding fundamental change to the political system. Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in late October, but his resignation led to another crisis, as parties failed to reach a compromise for a new government.