Turkey rejects claims over Lebanese demonstrations

  • July 29 2020 12:14:00

Turkey rejects claims over Lebanese demonstrations

ANKARA
Turkey rejects claims over Lebanese demonstrations

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on July 29 refuted claims by some Lebanese politicians that Turkey supports protests in Lebanon.

“The allegations brought up by some Lebanese politicians, that our country supported the protest demonstrations in the north of Lebanon, and that it aimed to improve its influence in this region of Lebanon, are deprived of comprehension,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy in a written statement.

It is not possible to take “these malicious statements seriously,” he said, noting that Ankara attaches great importance to the unity and integrity, as well as peace and stability, of Lebanon.

“Those who make these allegations are in a position to know very well who sees Lebanon as its backyard and interferes with the internal affairs of this country,” the spokesperson added.

Lebanon is witnessing the worst economic crisis in its history, coinciding with the plunge of its currency to more than half its value. The high rate of inflation has pushed nearly half of the population below the poverty line.

Lebanon’s currency has taken a nosedive, losing around 70 percent of its value in recent months. The country saw mass protests from October to January, demanding fundamental change to the political system. Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in late October, but his resignation led to another crisis, as parties failed to reach a compromise for a new government.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

    Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

  2. Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

    Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

  3. Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

    Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

  4. CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

    CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

  5. 3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

    3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city
Recommended
Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication
Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

East Med energy projects will fail without Turkey: Defense minister

East Med energy projects will fail without Turkey: Defense minister
Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

Sümela Monastery reopened after restoration

Sümela Monastery reopened after restoration

Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content
WORLD Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave

Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave

Spain and Germany were among the countries tightening restrictions on July 28in a bid to cool coronavirus hotspots that have sparked fears of a second wave.    
ECONOMY Turkeys central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

Turkey's central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

Turkey's central bank on July 29 revised its year-end inflation forecast to 8.9% for 2020, up from 7.4%.

SPORTS Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.