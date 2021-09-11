Turkey rejects Arab League’s ‘unfounded’ resolutions

ANKARA

Turkey on Sept. 10 rejected the “unfounded” resolutions adopted against Ankara at the meeting of Arab League foreign ministers on Thursday.

“It is well known that some Arab League members’ pursuing stereotypical allegations against Turkey for disguising their own ambitions and agendas has no resonance on the friendly and brotherly Arab peoples,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry called on the Arab League “to break free from such futile approaches and to focus on the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the Arab peoples.”

It also drew attention to the fact that some Arab League members objected or made reservations on these resolutions.

“Turkey, with its resolute and principled approach, comes first among the countries that exert utmost effort to preserve sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Arab countries,” the statement said.

Turkey’s fight for its national security and interest complies with international law, it added.