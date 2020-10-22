Turkey refutes report of possible curfew amid pandemic

  • October 22 2020 08:56:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's deputy interior minister dismissed a report by the Reuters news agency on Oct. 21 that said a possible nationwide curfew may be announced because of rising coronavirus cases. 

"The Reuters-based report claiming 'Turkey may bring curfew' is completely unfounded. As we have told before, everyone should disregard fake memorandums, anonymous sources and manipulative reports," Ismail Çataklı, who is also a spokesman for the ministry, said on Twitter.

Reuters' claims were based on statements made by an anonymous government official.

Minister urges citizens to wear masks, follow rules

Meanwhile, Turkey’s health minister said on Oct. 21 that he had consulted with health officials from some of the nation’s largest cities via videoconference about the struggle against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In the meetings with [health officials in] İZMİR, GAZİANTEP, KAHRAMANMARAŞ, ESKİŞEHIR, DENIZLI, ADIYAMAN, AYDIN, we evaluated the point we have reached in combating the epidemic. There is an increase in cases across
these 7 provinces and the country, especially in Istanbul. The importance of masks has increased. Let’s follow the rules," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, urging compliance with measures to curb the virus's spread.

