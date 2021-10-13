Turkey ready to cope with greater energy demand in winter: Minister

  October 13 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey is in a good position in terms of energy supplies compared to European countries amid the energy crisis that has exposed low stocks and skyrocketing energy prices, according to Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dönmez on Oct. 13.

Dönmez, who participated in the opening of the EIF World Energy Congress and Expo via videoconference, reassured the public that the country is in a strong position with support from long-term natural gas contracts and with sufficient technical energy infrastructure.

“We have resources that feed the system, such as international pipelines, underground natural gas storage, LNG and FSRU [Floating Storage and Regasification Unit] facilities. We are making the necessary preparations for storage. We are negotiating for additional resources to meet the gas demand that will increase in winter,' he said.

With an anticipated natural gas demand increase of approximately 20% this year, he said the ministry is constantly updating plans in line with the approaching winter conditions to meet additional demand from different supply channels.

Energy prices, which have broken historical records in Europe, have also affected Turkey.

Dönmez said, 'at a time when energy prices have shaken the global economies, we are putting forth our best efforts to minimize the cost increases to our citizens.'

He also referred to the upcoming hydrocarbon exploration in the Black Sea by the Yavuz drill ship, which will start drilling after the reassembly of the drilling rig in Filyos on the Black Sea coast.

He said works are progressing on schedule, adding that the goal is "to connect the gas to the system in 2023 to complete the first gas flow phase."

"When this reserve reaches its highest production capacity in 2027, it will meet one-third of Turkey's annual domestic consumption," he said.

