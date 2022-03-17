Turkey ready for World Bridge Championship: Federation head

  March 17 2022

ISTANBUL
Turkey will establish its national bridge team and compete in the World Bridge Championship scheduled to be held in Italy between March 27 and April 9, the head of the Turkish Bridge Federation has said.

Speaking in an interview with daily Milliyet, Yasemin Merçil, who was elected recently to the post, said the country will compete in three categories, “women,” “seniors” and “mixed.”

The competitions to select players to the national team will be held in the coming days in Istanbul, the daily wrote.

Noting that bridge should not only be seen as a “mind game,” the head of the federation said that the sport also has positive impacts on the country’s tourism sector.

Merçil, who is also an active bridge player, said Turkey would be assertive in the world tournament.

The federation recently held a bridge tournament in the southern province of Hatay.

Bridge, also known as “contract bridge,” is a trick-taking card game using a standard 52-card deck. In its basic format, it is played by four players in two competing partnerships, with partners sitting opposite each other around a table.

