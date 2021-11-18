Turkey re-elected as UNESCO executive body member

  • November 18 2021 09:04:45

Turkey re-elected as UNESCO executive body member

ANKARA
Turkey has been re-elected for another term in UNESCO’s highest executive body, the government announced on Nov. 17.

“Turkey, which successfully carried out its membership in UNESCO’s Executive Board for the period of 2017-2021, has been re-elected as a member state for the period of 2021-2025, in the elections held on Nov. 17, 2021 during UNESCO’s 41st General Conference,” read a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Turkey embraces the purpose and ideals of UNESCO, and will continue to promote its activities and values, the ministry said.

“Turkey’s election as a member of Executive Board for another term is a solid indication of our active and successful performance in the previous period as well as our contribution to the education, science and culture on a global scale,” the statement added.

