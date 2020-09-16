Turkey ramps up anti-virus measures, chases quarantine violators

  • September 16 2020 13:24:00

Turkey ramps up anti-virus measures, chases quarantine violators

ISTANBUL
Turkey ramps up anti-virus measures, chases quarantine violators

Turkey has been cracking down on people flouting anti-COVID-19 measures across the country, fining violators and confining them to mandatory quarantine in student dormitories.

Those who violate home-based self-isolation measures, despite warnings, have begun being placed under mandatory quarantine in dormitories.

The move came after coronavirus cases in Turkey have seen a rapid increase and authorities have determined some patients ignoring self-isolation rules, attending crowded social events.

Police teams in several provinces detected people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and supposed to be in home-based self-isolation, but continuing their daily life in the public sphere.

Six people who were found to not comply with self-isolation rules were fined and immediately placed in dormitories.

Fourteen-day mandatory quarantine fees will be collected from violators, but the prices are expected to differ in each province.

The Kocaeli Governor’s Office has announced that the daily fee of the mandatory quarantine in dormitories is 80 liras ($10.50). Personal hygiene items such as toothbrush and soap will also be sold at an extra fee of 25 liras ($3.50).

‘All’ entertainment venues to be closed

Separately, the Interior Ministry has sent a circular to the governor’s offices of all 81 provinces in the country regarding the activities of “public recreation and entertainment places.”

The ministry said that some entertainment places such as bars, pubs, taverns and nightclubs applied to the municipality or special provincial administration and changed their field of businesses as cafes and restaurants to continue their former activities.

Entertainment places that continue their former activities despite the circular will be closed.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Pentagon denies eyeing Greece for Incirlik replacement

    Pentagon denies eyeing Greece for Incirlik replacement

  2. Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

    Turkey warns Greece via NAVTEX over shooting exercise on Chios, says violation of treaty

  3. Tourism activity robust in Aegean

    Tourism activity robust in Aegean

  4. Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

    Leading Turkish businesswoman dies at age 77

  5. Turkish, Greek military talks over east Med held at NATO HQ

    Turkish, Greek military talks over east Med held at NATO HQ
Recommended
Innocent man being tried over mistaken identity in police report

Innocent man being tried over mistaken identity in police report
Theaters to be exempt from pandemic bans

Theaters to be exempt from pandemic bans
Woman draws social media anger over racist, sexist video

Woman draws social media anger over racist, sexist video
Turkish, Russian military delegations to meet with Idlib agenda

Turkish, Russian military delegations to meet with Idlib agenda
Turkish parliament head receives British ambassador

Turkish parliament head receives British ambassador
Turkey tests first indigenous flying car Cezeri

Turkey tests first indigenous flying car 'Cezeri'
WORLD Yoshihide Suga named Japans prime minister, succeeding Abe

Yoshihide Suga named Japan's prime minister, succeeding Abe

Japan's Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister on Sept. 16, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man.
ECONOMY Private sectors external debt down in July

Private sector's external debt down in July

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding foreign loans shrank in July compared to end-2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Sept. 16. 
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.