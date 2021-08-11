Turkey 'protests' Switzerland over terrorist YPG/PKK opening office in Geneva

  • August 11 2021 09:05:39

ANKARA
The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Aug. 10 said the country summoned the Swiss charge d'affaires in Ankara to protest the terrorist YPG/PKK-linked group opening an office in Geneva.

Citing the opening of the terror group YPG/PKK's so-called "Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria" office in Geneva, a statement said the Swiss diplomat was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It was conveyed that the Swiss authorities should not allow the "bloody-handed terrorist organization and its affiliated groups to gain legitimacy and propaganda under names such as associations or non-governmental organizations," said the statement.

The ministry also noted that "the terrorist propaganda should end immediately."

Stressing that there should be no separation among terror groups while fighting terrorism, the statement also reminded that "those who embrace terrorist organizations may face the same menace one day."

Turkey further vowed to "resolutely continue its fight against the PKK, which is also recognized as a terrorist organization by the EU, and its affiliated groups everywhere."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

