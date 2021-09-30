Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

  • September 30 2021 08:59:00

Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

ANKARA
Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı on Sept. 29 praised Germany’s contribution to the advancement of relations between Turkey and the European Union. 

Addressing a webinar on Turkish-German relations and prospects for the post-Merkel era, Kaymakcı drew attention to the special ties between the two countries.

Historical ties, cooperation in commerce and investment, the NATO alliance and the large Turkish diaspora living in Germany a play role in the special ties between Germany and Turkey, he noted.

Germany, being the most important pillar and biggest net contributor to the EU budget, also played a positive role in returning to a calmer state of affairs the disputes over the Aegean, Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean after the escalation in the summer of 2020, Kaymakcı noted.

Referring to remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Turkey will soon ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change, he noted that Germany is an essential partner of the country in green transformation.

Kaymakcı also commented on the update of the customs union agreement between Turkey and the bloc.

“We hope that the new German government will prioritize this issue, as the update would also greatly benefit German businesses and EU companies,” he said.

Reminding that Turkey and the EU will initiate the High-Level Dialogue Mechanism in two weeks, he stressed that visa-free travel of Turkish citizens will be among the top matters to be discussed.

If Turkish citizens are given this right, at least 20 million of them will be included in the tourism, services, transportation and business sectors in Europe, Kaymakcı argued.

Another important issue to be addressed is the irregular migration issue, he said, noting that Turkey anticipates a new accord on the matter, to which the EU and Germany actively contribute.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

  2. Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

    Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

  3. Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK

    Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK

  4. Ex-football player wanted for homicide

    Ex-football player wanted for homicide

  5. Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs

    Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs
Recommended
President Erdoğan defends Turkeys right to strengthen its defense

President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense
Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier

Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier
Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan
Top diplomat discusses regional issues with Omani counterpart

Top diplomat discusses regional issues with Omani counterpart
Turkish Cypriot leader discusses TRNC’s position on Cyprus with UN chief

Turkish Cypriot leader discusses TRNC’s position on Cyprus with UN chief
Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders Summit in Italy

Turkish, US presidents to meet during G20 Leaders' Summit in Italy
WORLD Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court control within weeks.

ECONOMY Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey on Sept. 30 put into force an agreement with Malta to cooperate on investigating financial crimes.
SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.