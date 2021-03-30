Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey plans to offer its domestic vaccine to all humanity under the most appropriate conditions when the work on the vaccine is completed, the nation’s president said on March 30.

The vaccine issue has taken a dire turn, nearly 100 countries have no access to the COVID-19 vaccine yet, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his video message, addressing the meeting of Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond held by the U.N. with the participation of heads of state and government.

While there are countries that have vaccinated almost all their citizens, billions of people are not able to access even the first dose of the vaccine, he stressed.

But it is clear that the pandemic will not end and economic recovery will not occur without ensuring fair access to the vaccine, he said.

Countries reaching the number of doses that can vaccinate their citizens should deliver their excess vaccines to countries in need, Erdoğan underlined.