Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan

  • March 30 2021 13:33:00

Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity: Erdoğan

Turkey plans to offer its domestic vaccine to all humanity under the most appropriate conditions when the work on the vaccine is completed, the nation’s president said on March 30. 

The vaccine issue has taken a dire turn, nearly 100 countries have no access to the COVID-19 vaccine yet, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his video message, addressing the meeting of Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond held by the U.N. with the participation of heads of state and government.

While there are countries that have vaccinated almost all their citizens, billions of people are not able to access even the first dose of the vaccine, he stressed.

But it is clear that the pandemic will not end and economic recovery will not occur without ensuring fair access to the vaccine, he said.

Countries reaching the number of doses that can vaccinate their citizens should deliver their excess vaccines to countries in need, Erdoğan underlined.

UN,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews

    Turkey tightens measures, reinstates weekend curfews

  2. In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

    In-person classes to be determined locally: Ministry

  3. Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital for two weeks

    Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital for two weeks

  4. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  5. Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker

    Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker
Recommended
Dialogue lifts hopes for peace in Afghanistan: Çavuşoğlu

Dialogue lifts hopes for peace in Afghanistan: Çavuşoğlu
Istanbul Convention failed to meet expectations, says MHP leader

Istanbul Convention failed to meet expectations, says MHP leader
Locally-made intranasal vaccine ‘on the way’

Locally-made intranasal vaccine ‘on the way’
Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker

Montreux Convention is in no way under discussion: Parliament speaker
Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart

Turkish foreign minister meets Indian counterpart
Turkey nabs senior far-left terror members

Turkey nabs senior far-left terror members
WORLD Brazils Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazil's Bolsonaro shuffles Cabinet as COVID-19 pressure mounts

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made six Cabinet changes on March 29 in the biggest ministerial reshuffle since he took office as pressure mounts on the far-right leader over his handling of the pandemic that has killed over 300,000 in the country.
ECONOMY Turkish aviation giant conducts several aerial projects

Turkish aviation giant conducts several aerial projects

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is conducting two unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) projects along with three plane and six helicopter projects, including a national combat aircraft (MMU), the chairman said.

SPORTS No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

No fans at Turkey-Latvia World Cup quals in Istanbul

March 30's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Turkey and Latvia in Istanbul will be played behind closed doors for public health reasons, said Turkish authorities on March 29. 