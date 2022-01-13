Turkey plans mass production of light attack aircraft Hürjet

ANKARA

Turkey has decided mass production of its jet trainer/light attack aircraft Hürjet, according to a statement released by the Defense Industry Executive Committee after a meeting headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Jan. 12.

The committee made final decisions on several projects, such as various air, land and sea platforms, communication and information systems, ammunition and missiles, equipment, modernization, logistics, cyber security and artificial intelligence at the meeting, the Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement.

In particular, the importance of R&D and P&D in the development of critical and advanced technologies was emphasized at the meeting, the statement read.

It was emphasized that the development of all kinds of technology purchased from abroad is an absolute necessity for a fully independent defense industry in Turkey and that the sector’s efforts in this field will continue to be supported, it added.

It was also noted at the meeting that Turkey will continue to take firm steps towards its goals with its determination in the design, development and production of domestic and national systems and technologies, regardless of all obstacles.

The first flight of the Hürjet is scheduled for 2023. The aircraft is designed with the goal of fifth-generation training aircraft.

It will be equipped with an advanced mission computer in its modern cockpit and will also be supplied with superior radar and sensitive attack systems. Its air and ground communication capabilities will reduce threats and risks.

The aircraft will be 13.4 meters long with a wingspan of 11 meters and will aim to provide environmental security in offensive operations.