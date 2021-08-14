Turkey places eastern border under land, aerial surveillance

  August 14 2021

VAN-Anadolu Agency
The entrenching work, as well as the construction of a modular wall and observation tower to prevent illegal activity, are underway on the Turkish-Iranian border

The mounting process in the first 5-kilometer (3-mile) portion of the wall, which seeks to prevent the entrance of irregular migrants into Turkey through the Iranian border, has been completed.

Gendarmerie forces are clearing the border of mines for construction to be conducted more securely.

Expecting the complete construction by the end of the year, construction teams are installing a seven-ton wall that is 3 meters (10 feet) in height and 2.80 centimeters (1 inch) in width.

To put an end to the illegal passages through the border, a 110-kilometer (68-miles) long trench of 4 meters (13 feet) in depth and width has been dug and secured with razor wires.

While nine Turkish battalions have been serving at 44 posts to ensure security, a total of a battalion, two expedition and five divisions have been deployed in the region along with 35 task forces and 750 special operation police in armored vehicles.

Drones and helicopters are also used by security forces to keep the region under control.

So far, security forces have prevented the passage of 69,156 irregular migrants and arrested 904 suspects who allegedly organized the illegal passages.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

WORLD Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers
