Turkey, Pakistan vow to boost ties on 75th anniversary

ANKARA

Turkey and Pakistan have vowed to further strengthen their bilateral ties in all fields during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Ankara as two states celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

“We stand ready to further strengthen the Turkey-Pakistan relations with a strategic perspective and in line with the history, friendship and potential between the two countries,” said President Erdoğan at a press conference with Sharif following the talks late on June 1.

Turkey and Pakistan signed seven agreements mainly on economy, transportation and housing projects with the aim of increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

“We are pleased with the tangible cooperation projects recently developed with Pakistan with regards to the defense industry. Our jointly built corvette as part of the MILGEM Project sets an important example in this sense,” Erdoğan recalled.

Emphasizing that the bilateral trade between the two countries had been boosted despite the pandemic, and that the bilateral trade volume had, for the first time since 2011, exceeded 1 billion dollars, President Erdoğan stated that Turkey and Pakistan worked to enhance the cooperation between the two countries particularly in the areas of tourism, education, logistics, civil aviation, communication and information technologies.

President Erdoğan also thanked Pakistani officials for the measures taken against the FETÖ structuring in Pakistan, and the support provided in Turkey’s fight against this terrorist organization, adding “We support Pakistan in its fight against terror in all its forms.”

The two leaders also discussed the developments in Afghanistan as Erdoğan underlined the need for lasting stability in this country “in terms of averting such threats as terrorist acts and new irregular migration waves in the region.”

“We exert joint efforts to help the Afghan people and overcome the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis in the country. As Turkey, we have sent four benevolence trains carrying over four tons of humanitarian aid material. Our preparations for the fifth train’s departure are underway as well,” he noted.

For his part, Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif reiterated his country’s support in Turkey’s fight against terrorism. “Pakistan stands with Turkey in its fight against terrorism including the threats posed by FETÖ and the PKK. Enemies of Turkey are enemies of Pakistan,” he said.

Turkey and Pakistan are natural partners, Sharif underlined, expressing his expectation for further cooperation in the defense industry, including the sale of ATAK helicopters.