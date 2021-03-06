Turkey only aims to protect its rights: President Erdoğan

  • March 06 2021 16:22:00

Turkey only aims to protect its rights: President Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey only aims to protect its rights: President Erdoğan

Turkey is only aiming to protect its rights and territories and does not have any other ulterior motives, said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 6. 

Attending the Blue Homeland 2021 tactical exercise via video link, Erdoğan said Turkey is testing its "domestic and national" weapon systems.

"Our Navy makes us proud with their experience, discipline, qualified personnel and the success they have achieved in the tasks they undertake," he said.

The Turkish president said attempts have been made to usurp the rights of the Turkish nation and Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara last year sent several drillships to explore for energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"We have exported more than 130 naval platforms, the cost of which is over $3 billion, all produced in our shipyards," he said, adding that Turkey is among 10 countries that can design, build and maintain their own warships.

"As in all areas, we are adamant on making Turkey a superpower in the naval world," he added.

Touching upon Turkey’s defense exports, he said they increased from $248 million to $3 billion.

"The capability of our military shipbuilding industry are now known around the world," he added.

Turkey's Erdoğan, Germany's Merkel hold video call
Turkeys Erdoğan, Germanys Merkel hold video call

East Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  2. Biden to call Erdoğan 'at some point,' US says

    Biden to call Erdoğan 'at some point,' US says

  3. Number of deaths of delivery riders rises tenfold during pandemic

    Number of deaths of delivery riders rises tenfold during pandemic

  4. Turkey only aims to protect its rights: President Erdoğan

    Turkey only aims to protect its rights: President Erdoğan

  5. Turkey's Erdoğan, Germany's Merkel hold video call

    Turkey's Erdoğan, Germany's Merkel hold video call
Recommended
Turkey, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkish-US pact cracks down on archaeological trade

Turkish-US pact cracks down on archaeological trade
No explosion in Turkish military helicopter debris: Initial findings

No explosion in Turkish military helicopter debris: Initial findings
Biden to call Erdoğan at some point, US says

Biden to call Erdoğan 'at some point,' US says
Turkeys Erdoğan, Germanys Merkel hold video call

Turkey's Erdoğan, Germany's Merkel hold video call
Number of deaths of delivery riders rises tenfold during pandemic

Number of deaths of delivery riders rises tenfold during pandemic
WORLD California relaxes Covid reopening rules for Disneyland from April

California relaxes Covid reopening rules for Disneyland from April

California on March 5 paved the way for Disneyland, other theme parks and outdoor stadiums to welcome guests sooner than expected as it relaxed reopening criteria following a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases and pressure from operators.
ECONOMY Export of fishery products up 17% in February

Export of fishery products up 17% in February

Turkey posted a 17% year-on-year rise in export of fishery products this February reaching $99 million, said the head of Fisheries and Animal Products Sector Board of Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

Fenerbahçe fought hard to get a 1-1 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on March 4, also the Istanbul club's German star Mesut Özil suffered a foot injury.