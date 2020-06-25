Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister

  • June 25 2020 09:08:41

Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister

ANKARA- Anadoou Agency
Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister

Turkey is not experiencing the second wave of the coronavirus and the country is still facing the impact of the first phase, the health minister announced on June 24 following a scientific committee meeting in the capital Ankara. 

"Spread of virus has not slowed down, there is no scientific evidence that it has become less potent," Koca said.

"Before May 16, the average age of death [from the coronavirus] was 71, now it is 74. In terms of cases, the average age of patients was 41, and now it is 32," he said. 

"Our hospitalization load has decreased, patients in hospitals, ICU patients, intubated patients and death rates have decreased to a great extent," the minister added.

Koca has repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining social distance and the use of mask, and advised extra care during the summer season.

Virus vaccine

Koca said Turkey is planning to work together with Russia and China for the clinical research of coronavirus vaccine.

He said studies pertaining to coronavirus were underway and that clinical trials are expected to be held this fall.

The imposition of new coronavirus restrictions is not on the country's agenda yet, the health minister added.

Speaking about the approaching Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holy festival, Koca said: "I cannot say if there will be restrictions during the holy festival, but I think we will not have the same amount of restrictions as we had in Eid al-Fitr [another Muslim festival observed in late May]," he said. 

"Compared to the previous days, our test numbers are up at least by 10,000, but the results still warn us against the increase of the risks," the minister added.

He voiced hope that Turkey has overcome the difficult phase of the pandemic.

Fahrettin Koca,

MOST POPULAR

  1. MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş

    MHP leader criticizes Constitutional Court’s ruling on jailed HDP politician Demirtaş

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,025 as daily cases increase by 1,492

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,025 as daily cases increase by 1,492

  4. New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

    New body set up to fact-check information in virus struggle

  5. Restoration in ancient city of Aizanoi begins

    Restoration in ancient city of Aizanoi begins
Recommended
Turkeys quince gets geographical indication

Turkey's quince gets geographical indication
Top Turkish diplomat slams Macron’s Libya remarks

Top Turkish diplomat slams Macron’s Libya remarks

Turkey, Ukraine flights to resume in July

Turkey, Ukraine flights to resume in July
EU committee approves $545 mln for refugees in Turkey

EU committee approves $545 mln for refugees in Turkey
Ankara condemns Israel’s removal of plaque in Jerusalem

Ankara condemns Israel’s removal of plaque in Jerusalem
Turkey says Boltons book misleading on Erdoğan-Trump conversations

Turkey says Bolton's book 'misleading' on Erdoğan-Trump conversations
WORLD French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

French ’Black Code’ author’s statue defaced in Paris

The statue of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, the man behind a legal decree that defined the conditions of slavery in the French colonies, was defaced with red paint in Paris on June 23. 
ECONOMY E-commerce volume reaches $20 bln in 2019

E-commerce volume reaches $20 bln in 2019

The volume of e-commerce in Turkey amounted to 136 billion Turkish Liras (nearly $20 billion) in 2019, the country’s trade minister said on June 24.
SPORTS New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

New Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season starts in October

The full fixtures of the 2020-21 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague season were announced on June 24. 