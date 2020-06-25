Turkey not experiencing 2nd wave of virus: Minister

ANKARA- Anadoou Agency

Turkey is not experiencing the second wave of the coronavirus and the country is still facing the impact of the first phase, the health minister announced on June 24 following a scientific committee meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Spread of virus has not slowed down, there is no scientific evidence that it has become less potent," Koca said.

"Before May 16, the average age of death [from the coronavirus] was 71, now it is 74. In terms of cases, the average age of patients was 41, and now it is 32," he said.

"Our hospitalization load has decreased, patients in hospitals, ICU patients, intubated patients and death rates have decreased to a great extent," the minister added.

Koca has repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining social distance and the use of mask, and advised extra care during the summer season.

Virus vaccine

Koca said Turkey is planning to work together with Russia and China for the clinical research of coronavirus vaccine.

He said studies pertaining to coronavirus were underway and that clinical trials are expected to be held this fall.

The imposition of new coronavirus restrictions is not on the country's agenda yet, the health minister added.

Speaking about the approaching Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holy festival, Koca said: "I cannot say if there will be restrictions during the holy festival, but I think we will not have the same amount of restrictions as we had in Eid al-Fitr [another Muslim festival observed in late May]," he said.

"Compared to the previous days, our test numbers are up at least by 10,000, but the results still warn us against the increase of the risks," the minister added.

He voiced hope that Turkey has overcome the difficult phase of the pandemic.