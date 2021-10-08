Turkey, Nigeria plan to sign deals on hydrocarbons, mining, energy sectors

  • October 08 2021 14:54:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey and Nigeria plan to sign three agreements on hydrocarbon, mining and energy sectors during Turkish President's official visit to Nigeria, which will take place later in October, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Oct. 8.

'We reviewed the existing commercial and economic relations and future investment opportunities and exchanged views on the development of bilateral trade and the improvement of the investment environment,' the minister said after the 5th Term of Turkey-Nigeria Joint Economic Commission Meeting.

Dönmez said that the officials from the two countries discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of energy and mining as well as industry, technology, agriculture, transportation, health, education, culture, tourism and sports.

'We identified the areas of work to be carried out for cooperation in the upcoming period, exchanged ideas on what we can do about them, and started preparations,' he added.

Trade volume between Turkey and Nigeria reached $2 billion at the end of 2020.

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, is among Turkey's oil and gas suppliers. 'Nigeria continues to be the country's largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa,' Dönmez said.

The oil companies of the two countries will evaluate their investments and cooperation options for future projects together, Dönmez added.

