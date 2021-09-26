Turkey 'neutralizes' 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

Turkish forces “neutralized” six YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Sept. 25.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists were preparing to launch an attack in order to disrupt the environment of peace and security in the Operation Olive Branch zone.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

