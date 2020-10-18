Turkey neutralizes 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria

  • October 18 2020 10:34:28

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish forces neutralized six YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Oct. 17.

The terrorists were neutralized by Turkish commandos while attempting to infiltrate the Operation Euphrates Shield region, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Euphrates Shield was the first of the three successful anti-terror operations that Turkey has launched across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

The other two operations are Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

