Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Turkish fighter jets “neutralized” three PKK terrorists as part of counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on April 18.



The terrorists, who were detected by reconnaissance and surveillance activities, were neutralized in Avashin-Basyan region of northern Iraq, the ministry said on Twitter.



"Our anti-terror operations against the PKK terror group continues resolutely," said the ministry.



Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.



PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.






