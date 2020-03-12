Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA

Photo by Defense Ministry via DHA

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on March 12.

The terrorists were neutralized in Metina and Gara regions in an air-backed operation, the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry added that Turkey's anti-terror operations will continue resolutely in the region.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In the meantime, three YPG/PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on March 11.

As a result of persuasion efforts by Turkish security forces and families of the terrorists, the dissolution of the terrorist organization continues, the ministry said in a statement.

While two terrorists surrendered to the Turkish security forces through persuasion, another one who escaped the terrorist ranks surrendered at the Habur border gate in Sirnak province.

Thus, the number of terrorists who surrendered through persuasion rose to 60 since the beginning of 2020.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.