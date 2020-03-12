Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  • March 12 2020 10:19:00

Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Turkey neutralizes 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Photo by Defense Ministry via DHA

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry announced on March 12.

The terrorists were neutralized in Metina and Gara regions in an air-backed operation, the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry added that Turkey's anti-terror operations will continue resolutely in the region.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In the meantime, three YPG/PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on March 11.

As a result of persuasion efforts by Turkish security forces and families of the terrorists, the dissolution of the terrorist organization continues, the ministry said in a statement.

While two terrorists surrendered to the Turkish security forces through persuasion, another one who escaped the terrorist ranks surrendered at the Habur border gate in Sirnak province.

Thus, the number of terrorists who surrendered through persuasion rose to 60 since the beginning of 2020.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

terrorism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

    Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

  2. Turkish scientist invents submarine detection device

    Turkish scientist invents submarine detection device

  3. Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

    Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

  4. Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party

    Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party

  5. Where is Turkey in the Afghanistan peace deal?

    Where is Turkey in the Afghanistan peace deal?
Recommended
Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway
3 Syrians detained over suspected ISIL links

3 Syrians detained over suspected ISIL links
Turkey summons Greek envoy over violation of territorial waters

Turkey summons Greek envoy over 'violation of territorial waters'

UNDP, Industry Ministry aim to find sustainable solutions to public transportation

UNDP, Industry Ministry aim to find sustainable solutions to public transportation
Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party

Former Deputy PM Babacan launches party
Turkey neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
WORLD Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers

Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on March 11 to 23 years in prison after breaking his courtroom silence with a rambling plea for mercy in which he professed to be "totally confused" by the #MeToo movement that spelled the Hollywood producer's downfall.
ECONOMY Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

Turkish military's "devastating display of power" with its effective domestic drone program against the Syrian regime in Idlib has changed the military equation against Russia, NATO officials said, according to a report.
SPORTS Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Hamide Doğangün, who has already competed twice in the Paralympics, hopes to get a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo games.