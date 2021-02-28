Turkey nabs 3 ISIL terrorists, seizes explosives

  February 28 2021

ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency
At least three ISIL terrorists were arrested in Turkey’s southeastern Şanlıurfa province, a security source said on Feb. 27.

They were attempting to illegally enter Turkey from Syria, said the source on the condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

Turkish security forces also seized 600 grams of plastic explosives, 2 electric detonators and a cable found from the possession of the terrorists.

While the explosives were destroyed in a controlled explosion, terrorists were taken to the local gendarmerie command for questioning.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

