Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

  • May 28 2021 13:04:00

Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

ISTANBUL
Turkey might bring COVID-19 under control by autumn, says expert

Turkey might effectively bring the pandemic under control around October if vaccinations gather momentum during summer, with 120 million doses of mRNA jabs promised to be delivered to the country, according to Professor Serap Şimşek Yavuz, a member of the Health Ministry’s Science Board.

A single shot of the mRNA jab reduces the rate of infection by 70 percent, and two doses of this vaccine lower hospitalizations and deaths as much as by 90 percent, Yavuz said, but warning that in the current phase, if the restrictions are eased, coronavirus cases would definitely start to rise again.

COVID-19 has become a preventable disease but will not disappear. It will become something like the flu, and we think the coronavirus vaccines will need to be administered periodically. If some 70 percent of the population is inoculated, people may no longer need to wear a face mask,” she added.

The number of coronavirus cases has been declining steadily over the past few weeks, significantly due to the full nationwide lockdown, which remained in place from April 29 to May 17.

The number of infections, which hit a record high of 60,000 daily cases, has been hovering below 10,000 since May 20.

Yavuz also suggested that vaccine hesitancy in Turkey was not as wide as some people believe.

“This hesitancy will fade away as vaccines start to arrive and the inoculations gather pace. Campaigns, informative meetings and videos will help to convince people to get their shots, and question marks over the vaccine will disappear,” she noted.

Health Minister Fahrettion Koca recently said Turkey had made deals to receive 100 million doses of Sinovac, 120 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and 50 million doses of Sputnik vaccines.

Turkey is expecting to receive some 5 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine early next week.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has launched a campaign dubbed “We are rolling up our sleeves” to encourage the public to get vaccinated.

The country is gradually expanding the scope of the vaccination program. People aged over 50 will start to be given the COVID-19 from June 1 onwards. People with disabilities were added to the inoculation drive this week.

Officials aim to widen the vaccination program to include more groups, including those aged 18 until autumn at the latest.

Turkey has administered more than 28.6 million vaccine doses since it rolled out its vaccination program on Jan. 14. Nearly 16.4 million people have received the first dose, while more than 12.2 million people have been fully inoculated.

immunity,

ECONOMY Finance minister urges financial actors take on transformative role

Finance minister urges financial actors take on 'transformative role'
MOST POPULAR

  1. Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

    Afghan man travels 4,500 km to kill estranged wife in Istanbul

  2. Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

    Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

  3. Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

    Arrest warrant issued against fugitive mob boss

  4. New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

    New charter to raise Turkey to highest democracy level: Erdoğan

  5. NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’

    NASA salutes ‘glowing Istanbul’
Recommended
Turkey wants to see Sudan standing tall on its own feet: VP

Turkey wants to see Sudan standing tall on its own feet: VP
EU envoy to Turkey visits famed Göbeklitepe site

EU envoy to Turkey visits famed Göbeklitepe site
Turkish, Greek Defense Ministry delegations meet

Turkish, Greek Defense Ministry delegations meet
Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit

Turkey, US launch talks on eve of Erdoğan-Biden summit
Top Turkish, German officials meet in Berlin to talk safe tourism

Top Turkish, German officials meet in Berlin to talk safe tourism
Turkey denounces UN officials remarks on Gaza attacks

Turkey denounces UN official's remarks on Gaza attacks
WORLD US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

US ending waiver for oil production in YPG/PKK-controlled Syria: Report

The Biden administration has chosen to end a Trump-era waiver allowing for an American company to operate in Syria's YPG/PKK-controlled oil sector, according to a report published on May 27.

ECONOMY Finance minister urges financial actors take on transformative role

Finance minister urges financial actors take on 'transformative role'

Turkey's treasury and finance minister on Friday urged major financial actors in the country to adopt a "transformative role" in its limited resources more productively and preserving its financial strength.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Anadolu Efes eyes Euroleague title at Final Four

Turkish club Anadolu Efes will take on CSKA Moscow on May 28 in the semifinals of the 2021 Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four in Cologne to launch its bid for the club’s maiden Euroleague trophy.