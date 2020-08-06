Turkey may introduce local curfews, quarantines if virus spike continues

ISTANBUL

Turkish officials are considering local curfews and quarantines in areas where the coronavirus outbreak appears to be out of control.

The authorities are alarmed by the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases and people’s neglect of measures designed to curb the spread of the virus, daily Hürriyet reported.

Depending on the pace of the outbreak, province, district and neighborhood, street-specific restrictions will be introduced, including quarantine and weekend lockdowns.

Those revisited curbs are likely to be imposed particularly in Istanbul, the capital Ankara, the Central Anatolian province of Konya and the eastern and southeastern provinces of Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Mardin and Batman, which have recently seen spikes in the number of infections.

Authorities will also introduce stricter rules for those who tested positive COVID-19 and were placed under quarantine.

People who violate the quarantine rules will be fined and may face imprisonment up to one year.

Turkey this week already ramped up efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus after new cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks, as two-thirds of Ankara’s intensive care units have already been occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The Interior Ministry issued a circular late Aug. 4 rolling out new inspection and enforcement rules in 81 provinces hours after the Health Ministry announced that the number of new infection cases hit 1,083, around 10 percent increase in a single day.

According to the circular, daily quarantine inspections will be launched whether those who have to fulfill seven-day self-isolation at their homes are obeying the rules through frequent visits by law enforcement.

Committees will be established by the deputy governors and district governors in all cities to trace the spread of the virus and monitor the changes in the number of patients and patients in grave conditions as well as those in isolation.

Health experts have also warned that the recent developments may impact the planned reopening of schools, scheduled for Aug. 31.

“If infections rise after people return home from holiday, I think new decisions might be taken regarding school reopening. Scenes from holiday reports are very worrying. For the time being a second peak is not likely but the next five to 10 days are crucial,” Professor Levent Yamanel from the Health Ministry’s Science Board told Hürriyet.

“If the number of new cases shows a dramatic increase, one should expect any sort of decision,” Yamanel said.

It should not come as a surprise if the infections increase after schools are opened, according to Professor Mehmet Ceyhan, the head of the department of the pediatric infectious diseases at Hacettepe University.

The impact of the Eid al-Adha holiday on the spread of the outbreak will become clearer within the next two to three months, which coincides with a period when schools are open, Ceyhan said.

“Some precautions will definitely be taken at schools, but it is difficult to implement them. Not the Education Ministry but the Health Ministry should have a final say on the reopening of schools,” he added.