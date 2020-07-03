Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

  • July 03 2020 12:52:00

Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

ANKARA
Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

Turkey’s decision of ratifying the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, also known as the Istanbul Convention, was “wrong,” ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy chair Numan Kurtulmuş said on July 2.

“I am saying as a person, who has read the Istanbul Convention repeatedly, has also read this in English and worked on it. The signing of the Istanbul Convention was really wrong,” he said in a televised interview.

He indicated that the government might consider withdrawing from the convention, when asked if Turkey may withdraw from the convention.

“When our people has such an expectation, we cannot stay indifferent to this. As we have duly signed it, then it would be possible to duly withdraw from it,” Kurtulmuş stated.

Introduced in 2011 and ratified in the Turkish Parliament in 2012, the convention specifically targets violence against women and obliges ratifying countries to prevent gender-based crime, provide adequate protection and services for victims and assure the prosecution of perpetrators.

“There are two issues in this convention which we do not approve of. First is the gender issue and the other is sexual orientation issue. There are also other issues but these two have been the concepts which have played into the hands of LGBT and marginal elements. They have taken refuge behind these concepts,” Kurtulmuş said.

“The concept of ‘struggling with subjects such as so-called honor, tradition and customs is responsibility of the government” is included in the treaty. These are never acceptable issues,” he said, warning that some problems among families are not related to the points mentioned in the convention and “one should not fall for the mistake.”

“The Istanbul Convention is something wrong, I say this very clearly,” Kurtulmuş said, adding that many other AKP lawmakers have the same opinion.

 “The thesis of ‘Domestic violence would increase in the absence of the Istanbul Convention’ is also wrong. Equality of opportunity for women and men is currently one of the most basic issues of our custom within the Turkish law system,” he said.

But women’s rights groups have long called for the proper implementation of the Istanbul Convention, pointing to hundreds of women who get killed every year at the hands of abusive men in Turkey, stricken with widespread domestic violence, as well as homophobic and transphobic attacks on the LGBTI community.

Withdrawing from the Istanbul Convention would mean paving the way for more violence against women, said the We Will Stop Femicides Platform (Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu), which registered 415 femicides in 2019.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mass meetings, rallies banned in Ankara for 15 days due to rise in new COVID-19 cases

    Mass meetings, rallies banned in Ankara for 15 days due to rise in new COVID-19 cases

  2. Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

    Turkish Walter White busted after police operation

  3. Turkish president, Qatar emir meet in Doha

    Turkish president, Qatar emir meet in Doha

  4. Istanbul’s ultrahigh television tower to be put into service this year

    Istanbul’s ultrahigh television tower to be put into service this year

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,167 as daily cases increase by 1,186

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,167 as daily cases increase by 1,186
Recommended
Parliament not to recess until key laws legislated

Parliament not to recess until key laws legislated
Turkey neutralized 128 terrorists in June: Interior ministry

Turkey neutralized 128 terrorists in June: Interior ministry
Main opposition CHP slams AKP’s bill on bar associations

Main opposition CHP slams AKP’s bill on bar associations
Ruling AKP submits bill to overhaul structure of bar associations

Ruling AKP submits bill to overhaul structure of bar associations

Turkish women not represented enough in politics: CHP leader

Turkish women not represented enough in politics: CHP leader
Ruling party discusses amendment it seeks in law on attorneys with opposition parties

Ruling party discusses amendment it seeks in law on attorneys with opposition parties
WORLD Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

Fire at Iran nuclear site hit centrifuge facility: Analysts

A fire and an explosion struck a centrifuge production plant above Iran's underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility early on July 2, analysts said, one of the most-tightly guarded sites in all of the Islamic Republic after earlier acts of sabotage there.
ECONOMY Auto sales expand 30% in H1

Auto sales expand 30% in H1

"Passenger car and light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales in Turkey surged 30% in the first half of 2020 compared to same period last year, an industry group reported on July 3. 
SPORTS Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray will host Trabzonspor on July 5 in a crucial weekend for the Turkish Süper Lig title race.