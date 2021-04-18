Turkey marks death anniversary of eight president

  • April 18 2021 10:20:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The death anniversary of Turkey's eighth President Turgut Özal was marked on April 17 with a ceremony that was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Özal's family and government officials.

Among participants at the ceremony held at his memorial graveyard in Istanbul's Topkapi district were Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and other officials.

Erdoğan placed a wreath on the grave.

"I feel empty without him" Özal's wife, Semra, told reporters.

“It is difficult to speak about him, my longing and pain increases,” she said while confined to a wheelchair.

Özal pioneered several major innovations for the nation in line with the target of Great Turkey, Erdoğan said in a statement earlier, according to Turkey's Communication Directorate.

"Turgut Özal has won the love of our nation with his exceptional personality as well as the democratization and development moves he pioneered," said Erdoğan.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said: "I commemorate President Turgut Özal with mercy and gratitude on the 28th anniversary of his death."

politics, commemoration,

