Turkey marks April 23 under COVID-19 restrictions

  • April 23 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day together with the 101st anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Parliament on April 23, with official ceremonies limited by pandemic precautions.

Every year, the country celebrates the establishment of the parliament bestowed by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, with National Sovereignty and Children’s Day on April 23.

Usually marked with broad participation of people in the country’s stadiums and streets, this year, like the last, the day will not be celebrated publicly due to the 82-hour-long curfew in effect until 5 a.m. on April 26 across all provinces in line with coronavirus measures.

Only official ceremonies with limited participation are set to be held in the current parliament, the first parliament building, and Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Atatürk, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop will leave a wreath made of red and white carnations at Atatürk’s monument, and participants will sing the national anthem after observing a moment of silence.

Some municipalities and NGOs will hold online events as well.

Meanwhile, most of the citizens in Istanbul and Ankara have already hung Turkish flags from their houses’ windows and balconies.

The date, originally calendared as National Sovereignty Day, has also been celebrated as Children’s Day.

It was first observed unofficially in 1925 as children’s day announced by a children’s charity endorsed by Atatürk, who subsequently declared it official.

However, the day began to be called “International Children’s Year” in 1979, and the state-run Turkish Radio and Television Institution (TRT) started a traditional festival.

In its first year, Turkey hosted children from the USSR, Iraq, Italy, Romania and Bulgaria, and continued to host thousands of children from 150 different countries over decades.

