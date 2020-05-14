Turkey marks 743rd anniversary of Turkish language

  • May 14 2020 09:35:35

KARAMAN- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's president marked the 743rd anniversary of the Turkish language on May 13. 

In 1277, Mehmet I of Karaman, a province in central Anatolia, declared Turkish as the official language of the Karamanid dynasty.

"We always defended the interests of our country and the right of the oppressed in Turkish," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

"After that, we will put up a fight for our rights and justice by speaking Turkish.”

Karamanoğlu Mehmetbey University rector Mehmet Akgül also issued a statement congratulating the Turkish Language Festival.

Highlighting the importance of language for nations, Akgül underlined that it is Turkey's "greatest responsibility" to protect and develop the Turkish language against the adverse effects of other languages.

Additionally, Karaman Governor Fahri Meral and Mayor Savaş Kalaycı laid a wreath on the Ataturk monument in the city center as part of events marking the anniversary.

Separately, a statue of Mehmet I of Karaman was inaugurated during a ceremony in the Alanya district of Antalya province.

Meanwhile, hailing the initiative of Mehmet I of Karaman, Kırklareli Governor Osman Bilgin said in a statement that language is "undoubtedly" one of the most important aspects of cultural heritage for the protection of national values and their transfer from generation to generation.

Located in south-central Anatolia, currently Karaman in Turkey, the Karamanid dynasty was one of the most powerful Turkic dynasties in the 13th century.

