Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

ANKARA

Turkey is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly coup attempt of July 15, 2016, with a series of commemoration events honoring those who lost their lives fighting putschists.

The nation will hold series of events all across Turkey on “July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day.”

As part of the ceremonies, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will lay flowers at the Martyrs’ Monument and then attend a program at the Turkish Parliament to commemorate the event.

The president will also inaugurate the “July 15 Democracy Museum” built opposite the Presidential Complex in Beştepe. The museum consists of eight halls with each featuring a different theme such as “Coups in Turkey and the World,” “Threat of a bullet,” “Drop into the Darkness,” “The Longest Night,” “Traces,” “Sela,” “Respect to the Martyrs” and “Democracy Watches.”

Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop will deliver speeches at the parliament.

The parliament will also host the “15th of July with Photographs” Exhibition and Film Screening and the “15th of July” panel.

‘July 15 a milestone for democracy’

This struggle of the Turkish people on July 15, 2016, is a milestone for democracy in Turkey and the world, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, speaking at a symposium in Istanbul on July 13.

“Our prudent nation did not follow those who wanted to distance themselves from the army on July 15, prevented the treacherous plan of the terrorist organization and protected its army,” the minister said.

The Turkish military has only gotten stronger as it got rid of rogue elements linked to the 2016 defeated coup, he stated.

“The successes achieved in Turkey’s domestic and cross-border operations and the ever-growing number of large [military] exercises after July 15 are the clearest indications that we are getting stronger as we get rid of FETÖ,” Akar said.

The Turkish military is becoming much stronger as it is purged of the “treacherous, vile FETÖ members.”

Turkey has “never allowed any traitor to wear the glorious uniform of the Turkish Armed Forces, nor will we ever,” he added.

A total of 23,364 people have been expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces so far as part of the fight against FETÖ, Akar said.