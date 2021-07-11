Turkey marks 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

  • July 11 2021 12:57:00

Turkey marks 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey marks 26th anniversary of Srebrenica genocide

Turkey on July 11 marked the 26th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in which over 8,000 Bosnian civilians were brutally killed by Serbian forces.

Vice President Fuat Oktay on Twitter quoted the statement of Alija Izetbegovic, independent Bosnia's first president: "Whatever you do, don't forget the genocide. Because the forgotten genocide is repeated."

"We have not forgotten, we will not forget ... On the 26th anniversary of the #Srebrenica genocide, I commemorate our 8,372 Bosnian brothers who were martyred. May their place be heaven," he said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu also tweeted an image that said: "July 11, 1995. We did not forget and we will not forget the Srebrenica genocide."

"On the 26th anniversary of the #Srebrenica Genocide, the black mark of human history, I wish Allah's mercy on those who were martyred in this persecution, and patience for their families and our Bosnian brothers and sisters," Çavuşoğlu wrote.

More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were killed when Bosnian Serb forces attacked Srebrenica in July 1995, despite the presence of Dutch peacekeeping troops.

Serb forces were trying to wrest territory from Bosnian Muslims and Croats to form a state.

The U.N. Security Council declared Srebrenica a “safe area” in the spring of 1993. But troops led by Gen. Mladic overran the U.N. zone. He was later found guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Dutch troops failed to act as Serb forces occupied the area, killing 2,000 men and boys on July 11, 1995 alone.

About 15,000 residents of Srebrenica fled to the surrounding mountains, but Serb troops hunted down and killed 6,000 more people.

Bodies of victims have been found in 570 different areas across the country.

In 2007, the International Court of Justice at The Hague ruled that genocide had been committed in Srebrenica.

On June 8, U.N. tribunal judges upheld in a second-instance trial, a verdict sentencing Mladic to life in prison for the genocide, persecution, crimes against humanity, extermination, and other war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

TURKEY Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

    Turkey's happiest city aims for 1 mln visitors this year

  2. Visitors captivated by multiple floors, rooms in Turkey’s ancient Zag Caves

    Visitors captivated by multiple floors, rooms in Turkey’s ancient Zag Caves

  3. CoronaVac vaccine 83.5 percent effective: Turkish study

    CoronaVac vaccine 83.5 percent effective: Turkish study

  4. Excavations start in ancient city of Magnesia

    Excavations start in ancient city of Magnesia

  5. Turkey will not remain silent on Israel's atrocities: Erdoğan

    Turkey will not remain silent on Israel's atrocities: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense

Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations, calls for common sense
Turkey will not remain silent on Israels atrocities: Erdoğan

Turkey will not remain silent on Israel's atrocities: Erdoğan
Turkey hails UN extension of Syria cross-border aid

Turkey hails UN extension of Syria cross-border aid
Ankara decries EU Parliament resolution on Turkeys opposition parties

Ankara decries EU Parliament resolution on Turkey's opposition parties
Parliament ratifies 4th judicial reform package, animal protection law

Parliament ratifies 4th judicial reform package, animal protection law
Turkish company applies to explore for oil in E Med

Turkish company applies to explore for oil in E Med
WORLD Virgin Galactics Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane

Virgin Galactic's Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane

British billionaire Richard Branson was due on July 11 to climb into his Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane and soar more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space.

ECONOMY Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Algerian LNG vessel arrives in Turkey

Algerian energy company Hyproc Shipping's LNG carrier, Lalla Fatma N'Soumer, reached Turkey on July 9, according to ship-tracking data.

SPORTS Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula

Turkish driver wins debut race at Euroformula

Turkish driver Cem Bölükbaşı won his very first race on July 10 at Round 4 of the Euroformula Open Championship in Hungary.