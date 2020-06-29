Turkey marks 2,229th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces

  • June 29 2020 09:35:00

Turkey marks 2,229th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey marks 2,229th anniversary of Turkish Land Forces

Turkey on June 28 celebrated the 2,229th anniversary of the Turkish Land Forces, one of the oldest armies in the world.

In a tweet, the Turkish Presidency said the country celebrates the 2,229th anniversary of the Turkish Land Forces.

It said the Turkish people remember all their martyrs and veterans with respect, mercy and gratitude.

In a statement, Vice President Fuat Oktay said he would like to celebrate the 2,229th anniversary of the Turkish forces.

He said the forces are the protector of the country's security and the architect of the Turkish people's glorious victories.

"I commemorate all our martyrs and veterans with gratitude and mercy," Oktay added.

The Turkish Defense Ministry also celebrated the anniversary.

The ministry on Twitter said the Turkish Land Forces is an integral part of the glorious Turkish history and architect of blessed victories of Turks.

The Turkish Armed Forces always stands by the noble Turkish nation and under the command of them, it added.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in a written statement said: "Our land forces will successfully continue to fulfill all duties that will be given to them, as it has done so far, with the power of our noble nation's love, trust and prayers."

He added that the forces will continue to be a source of pride of the country.

The Turkish Armed Forces also celebrated the anniversary with a video footage on Twitter.

Hun Emperor Mete Khan’s accession to the throne in 209 BC is recognized as the foundation of the Turkish Army.

The organization model of the army, initiated by Mete Khan, was also used by other Turkish states in history, including Gokturks, Uighurs, Seljuks, and Ottomans.

TSK,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

    Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

    Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

  3. Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

    Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,097 as daily cases increase by 1,356

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,097 as daily cases increase by 1,356

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts western Turkey

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts western Turkey
Police launch operations against drug dealers in Istanbul

Police launch operations against drug dealers in Istanbul
Public’s sensitivity ‘behind success in fight with virus’

Public’s sensitivity ‘behind success in fight with virus’
Turkey key player in humanitarian aid to Syria: UN

Turkey key player in humanitarian aid to Syria: UN

Congregation performs prayers in front of coffeehouse to protest imam

Congregation performs prayers in front of coffeehouse to protest imam
WHO to open office in Istanbul

WHO to open office in Istanbul
WORLD Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’

Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’

Starbucks said on June 28 that it will pause its advertising on social media while it studies ways to "stop the spread of hate speech" as part of a growing corporate movement.
ECONOMY Wind power capacity increasing fast: Association

Wind power capacity increasing fast: Association

Some 15,000 workers are employed in the Turkish wind power ecosystem, and Turkey is using only 10 percent of its wind energy potential, according to the head of a business association.
SPORTS Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Turkish Süper Lig leaders Medipol Başakşehir drew against Galatasaray 1-1 in June 28's high-stakes game.