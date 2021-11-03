Turkey looks to future with hope thanks to youth: Erdoğan

  • November 03 2021 13:45:52

Turkey looks to future with hope thanks to youth: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Turkey looks to future with hope thanks to youth: Erdoğan

Turkey is looking to the future with hope through the strength of its youth in an era when the West’s population is aging and education and infrastructure problems in the East remain stubborn, Turkey’s president stressed on Nov. 3.

In a video message to the Entrepreneurs Meeting Summit in the central Anatolian city of Konya, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed that entrepreneurship is an inherent feature of the Turkish nation and that everyone can be highly productive in entrepreneurship and innovation when given the opportunity.

In an era witnessing radical changes in the global management and economic system, entrepreneurship “brings important opportunities," he added.

"We’re working to seize these opportunities by reaching our 2023 goals for our democracy and development infrastructure that we have brought to the country in the past 19 years and then realize our 2053 vision," said Erdoğan, referring to the nearly two decades his AKP has been in power.

On Turkey's new vision for green development, he said very important tasks fall on everyone, from the public to the private sector.

"I believe this summit will lead to path-breaking results for all of us in a process where global production and logistics centers are reestablished and the digitalization-and-technology-based economy is starting to strengthen,” he explained.

The two-day summit started Wednesday under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency.

Erdogan, Politics,

TURKEY Turkey looks to future with hope thanks to youth: Erdoğan

Turkey looks to future with hope thanks to youth: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

    Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

  2. Erdoğan donates compensation from lawsuit to students

    Erdoğan donates compensation from lawsuit to students

  3. Minister urges people to volunteer in studies for local vaccine

    Minister urges people to volunteer in studies for local vaccine

  4. Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

    Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

  5. British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey

    British actress rushed to hospital in Turkey
Recommended
Minister urges people to volunteer in studies for local vaccine

Minister urges people to volunteer in studies for local vaccine
Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkeys capital

Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital
‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe
Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK
Teacher, students form orchestra from scratch

Teacher, students form  orchestra from scratch 
Prison population declines by over 8 pct in Turkey

Prison population declines by over 8 pct in Turkey
WORLD Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race, jolting Democrats

Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race early on Nov. 3, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first Republican to win statewide office here in 12 years.

ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

Turkey registered an annual increase of 19.89% in consumer prices in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Nov. 3. 
SPORTS National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Güneş claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships on Nov. 2.