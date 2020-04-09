Turkey lifts coronavirus quarantine in 6 areas

  • April 09 2020 09:32:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey lifted quarantine measures on six areas in five provinces, with 156 others remain in isolation, the country's Interior Ministry announced on April 8. 

As of 4 p.m. (1300GMT) on April 8, two district centers, six towns, 92 villages, 47 neighborhoods, and nine hamlets across 45 provinces were still under quarantine, the ministry said in a statement.

"Quarantine measures have been terminated in six sites in five provinces," said the statement, adding that the ongoing isolation precautions were part of efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 1.44 million cases have been reported worldwide with a death toll of more than 83,400 and over 308,200 recoveries.


