Türkiye ranks 3rd in Europe for onshore wind capacity increase

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has moved up eight places to rank third in Europe for onshore wind energy capacity increase, adding 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity last year, according to data published by WindEurope.

Last year, Europe installed 16.4 GW in wind energy capacity, with 13.8 GW coming from onshore wind farms, WindEurope's recent annual report revealed.

Germany added the highest amount of onshore wind capacity to the grid, with 3.2 GW, followed by Finland with 1.4 GW, Türkiye with 1.3 GW, Spain with 1.1 GW, and France with 1 GW of capacity increase.

Capacity installations in the EU reached 12.9 GW during this period, with nearly 90 percent of this capacity coming from onshore wind farms.

Wind farms contributed 475 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity to the EU's power generation, which corresponds to about 19 percent of the EU's total electricity demand.

By the end of last year, Europe's total wind energy installed capacity reached 285 GW, with 248 GW from onshore wind farms and 37 GW from offshore wind farms.

The expected capacity factor for onshore wind farms built last year was between 30 percent and 45 percent, while the capacity factor for offshore wind farms was around 50 percent.

The average turbine capacity for onshore wind energy last year was 4.6 megawatts (MW), while offshore wind turbines had an average capacity of 10.1 MW.

In turbine installations, Germany led with 644 turbines, followed by France with 387 turbines and Türkiye with 272 turbines.