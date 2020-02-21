Turkey lifts administrative measures, restrictions on 11,000 passports

  • February 21 2020 14:48:00

Turkey lifts administrative measures, restrictions on 11,000 passports

ANKARA
Turkey lifts administrative measures, restrictions on 11,000 passports

The General Directorate of Civil Registration and Citizenship has announced that the administrative measures and restrictions on 11,027 passports have been lifted, after a circular issued by the Interior Ministry and changes made in a recent regulation on passport law.

The directorate on Feb. 21 said in a written statement that the administrative measures on thousands of citizens’ passports have been abrogated.

According to the statement, the “Commission on Passport Administrative Decision” kicked off its works on Feb. 20 in accordance with a recent regulation on passport law and a circular issued by the ministry on Dec. 4, 2019.

The referred circular stipulates that any citizen who faced charges during the state of emergency and had restrictions on their passports can obtain passports by filing an application. The citizens can also get their passports if they have been acquitted of or have not been convicted from all related charges.

During the second day of the directorate’s works, the established commission decided to lift the restrictions on 11,027 passports.

The statement also added that applications are being received by provincial directorates.

After the deadly coup attempt of July 15, 2016, the Interior Ministry announced that over 234,000 passports were cancelled. According to data from security forces, the restrictions on over 214,000 passports were lifted.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

After the defeated coup attempt, a two-year state of emergency was imposed.

During the period, more than 150,000 civil servants were dismissed from public service and over 77,000 people faced charges in connection to the coup attempt.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  4. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  5. Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Recommended
Turkey hails US-Taliban truce

Turkey hails US-Taliban truce
First space training center to open in northwestern Turkey

First space training center to open in northwestern Turkey
Turkish coastguard rescues 10 irregular migrants

Turkish coastguard rescues 10 irregular migrants
Ankara slams Israels Netanyahu over illegal settlement announcement

Ankara slams Israel's Netanyahu over illegal settlement announcement
Turkey’s vice president receives Japanese envoy

Turkey’s vice president receives Japanese envoy
Erdoğan urges Putin to rein in Syria, end human crisis

Erdoğan urges Putin to rein in Syria, end human crisis
Public awareness key in fight against climate change: UNDP

Public awareness key in fight against climate change: UNDP
WORLD Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 22 but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

Turkey's national flag carrier said it will increase the weekly frequency of direct flights from international destinations to the country's tourism centers by 18 percent in 2020.
SPORTS Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

The Turkish National Basketball Team on Feb. 21 faced an unexpected loss to the Netherlands by 65-72 in the capital Ankara, making a disappointing start to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.