Turkey launches operation Claw-Eagle

  • June 15 2020 09:34:00

Turkey launches operation Claw-Eagle

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey launches operation Claw-Eagle

Turkish jets destroyed at least 81 targets amid airstrikes against terrorists in northern Iraq in a fresh anti-terror mission
dubbed Operation Claw-Eagle, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry on June 15.

Noting that the operation used domestically produced weapons and ammunition to a great extent, the ministry said on Twitter that it had "struck a major blow" against terrorists in the Sinjar, Qandil, Karacak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan
and Hakurk regions.

"While planning and executing the operation, Turkish forces took great care to protect the lives and property of civilians, as well as the environment," added the Ministry.

The Turkish jets safely returned to their bases following the operation, the statement further added.

Along with the jets, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and refueling aircraft also took part in the operation.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar phoned the pilots to thank them for completing the operation safely.

Akar added that the shelters where "terrorists were planning heinous attacks on our country, nation and bases" had been destroyed.

Operation Claw-Eagle was launched early on June 15 to ensure the security of the Turkish people and the country's borders by neutralizing the PKK and other terrorist organizations that have been stepping up harassment and attack attempts against the police and military bases, the ministry had saidearlier.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

    Outbreak still poses serious threat, warns minister

  2. Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

    Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

  3. Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

    Stranded Algerians’ hotel expenses stir debate

  4. Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

    Daily virus cases see jump in past 2 days

  5. Antalya’s destinations gather on single platform

    Antalya’s destinations gather on single platform
Recommended
Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy

Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy
Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Magnitude-5.6 earthquake hits eastern Turkey
Armenian Patriarch backs opening Hagia Sophia to worship

Armenian Patriarch backs opening Hagia Sophia to worship
Number of taxis in Istanbul to be increased: Mayor

Number of taxis in Istanbul to be increased: Mayor
Turkey to host Iranian foreign minister

Turkey to host Iranian foreign minister
Jailed former HDP co-chair says his party endorsed main opposition CHP in ‘critical’ cities in 2019 local polls

Jailed former HDP co-chair says his party endorsed main opposition CHP in ‘critical’ cities in 2019 local polls
WORLD Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya urges UNSC to refer Tarhuna mass graves to ICC

Libya’s foreign minister on June 14 urged the U.N. Security Council to refer mass graves discovered in the city of Tarhuna to the International Criminal Court.
ECONOMY Erdoğan says Turkey provided medical assistance to 125 countries

Erdoğan says Turkey provided medical assistance to 125 countries

Islamic tools offer a “key” to get out of the economic woes the world is now facing, Turkey's president said on June 14.
SPORTS Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Galatasaray loses league game, key player

Defending champion Galatasaray made a nightmare return to the Turkish Süper Lig on June 14, losing 2-0 to Rizespor in an away match, while goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suffered a heavy injury, dealing a major blow to the Istanbul club’s title chances.