Turkey launches operation Claw-Eagle

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish jets destroyed at least 81 targets amid airstrikes against terrorists in northern Iraq in a fresh anti-terror mission

dubbed Operation Claw-Eagle, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry on June 15.

Noting that the operation used domestically produced weapons and ammunition to a great extent, the ministry said on Twitter that it had "struck a major blow" against terrorists in the Sinjar, Qandil, Karacak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan

and Hakurk regions.

"While planning and executing the operation, Turkish forces took great care to protect the lives and property of civilians, as well as the environment," added the Ministry.

The Turkish jets safely returned to their bases following the operation, the statement further added.

Along with the jets, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and refueling aircraft also took part in the operation.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar phoned the pilots to thank them for completing the operation safely.

Akar added that the shelters where "terrorists were planning heinous attacks on our country, nation and bases" had been destroyed.

Operation Claw-Eagle was launched early on June 15 to ensure the security of the Turkish people and the country's borders by neutralizing the PKK and other terrorist organizations that have been stepping up harassment and attack attempts against the police and military bases, the ministry had saidearlier.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.