Turkey launches center for 4th industrial revolution

  • December 10 2020 12:51:00

Turkey launches center for 4th industrial revolution

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey launches center for 4th industrial revolution

Turkey has launched the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network to manage digital transformation with the help of international cooperation, the country's industry and technology minister said on Dec. 10. 

Speaking at the online opening ceremony for the center- located in Istanbul, Turkey’s commercial capital- Mustafa Varank said:  "Strong international cooperation is vital for maximizing the competitive advantage of digital transformation.

"Turkey’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network will play a key role in this."

The center will develop policy studies and projects to accelerate digital transformation, especially in the field of industry, in cooperation with public and private institutions, academics, and NGOs, Varank stressed.

Telling how Turkey this January joined the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Varank said the center is one of only two in Europe and just nine worldwide.

The C4IR Network aims to accelerate scientific and technological research.

Varank said Turkey is set to define the basic principles for the ethical use of artificial intelligence beside carrying out studies on the correct and timely use of industrial data.

Touching on a government-funded fellowship program launched in December 2018, Varank said the country expects to attract at least 100 outstanding researchers with a new call to be issued next year.

"Newly arriving researchers will take part in Turkey's efforts in critical areas that create a difference," he noted.

"We are determined to make Turkey one of the countries that set the trends of the fourth industrial revolution."

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU sanctions threat disappointing: Presidential spokesperson

    EU sanctions threat disappointing: Presidential spokesperson

  2. Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

    Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

  3. EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

    EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey’s preparation of S-400 system on track: Defense minister

    Turkey’s preparation of S-400 system on track: Defense minister

  5. Turkey, EU at crossroads

    Turkey, EU at crossroads
Recommended
Unemployment rate down in Sept

Unemployment rate down in Sept

Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate

Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate
Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets
Turkeys access to intl funds boosts trust in country

Turkey's access to int'l funds boosts trust in country
Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkish Treasury borrows some $480 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows some $480 mln through auctions
WORLD SpaceXs Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype exploded while attempting to land on Dec. 9 after an otherwise successful test launch from the company's rocket facility in Boca Chica, Texas, live video of the flight showed.
ECONOMY Turkey launches center for 4th industrial revolution

Turkey launches center for 4th industrial revolution

Turkey has launched the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network to manage digital transformation with the help of international cooperation, the country's industry and technology minister said on Dec. 10. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir to win Champions League group

PSG beat Başakşehir to win Champions League group

French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hammered Turkey's Medipol Başakşehir 5-1 in Dec. 9's UEFA Champions League match to win Group H.