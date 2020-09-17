Turkey key to Europe’s security, says Albanian PM

  • September 17 2020 09:06:00

Turkey key to Europe’s security, says Albanian PM

TIRANA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey key to Europe’s security, says Albanian PM

Turkey is a key country that can safeguard Europe's security, the Albanian prime minister said on Sept. 16, as he urged for dialogue between Ankara and Athens.

Speaking at a conference organized by the British magazine The Economist in the Greek capital, Edi Rama said his country has a strategic partnership with both Greece and Turkey.

“Turkey-Greece relations have the potential to be beneficial for Europe. Turkey is key to Europe's security, just like Greece is of crucial importance to Europe's borders,” he said.

The premier called for talks between the two governments amid high tensions since Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean last month.

“Nothing is easy but constructive relations between Greece and Turkey can add value to entire Europe."

He referred to the North Macedonia-Greece deal over a decades-long name dispute, saying the "historic development" carries a lesson for everyone. Last year, both the countries set aside their differences and agreed to rename Macedonia as the “Republic of North Macedonia.”

Rama said Western Balkans, which besides Albania includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Kosovo, have no other alternative than being a part of the EU.

On Greece-Albania relations, the Albanian leader said he is in favor of resolving maritime border disputes through international courts or a “friendly assistance of a third party." “It can be fair and objective,” he said.

Rama also met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the visit.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tests first indigenous flying car 'Cezeri'

    Turkey tests first indigenous flying car 'Cezeri'

  2. Turkish Cypriots must make a choice…

    Turkish Cypriots must make a choice…

  3. Woman draws social media anger over racist, sexist video

    Woman draws social media anger over racist, sexist video

  4. Pentagon denies eyeing Greece for Incirlik replacement

    Pentagon denies eyeing Greece for Incirlik replacement

  5. Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

    Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists
Recommended
ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe
Sally drenches US Southeast after hitting Gulf Coast as hurricane

Sally drenches US Southeast after hitting Gulf Coast as hurricane
Rich nations snap up vaccine stocks in global race for jab

Rich nations snap up vaccine stocks in global race for jab
Libyan unity government chief says ready to step down

Libyan unity government chief says ready to step down
Two asteroids fly by Earth safely

Two asteroids fly by Earth safely
Yoshihide Suga named Japans prime minister, succeeding Abe

Yoshihide Suga named Japan's prime minister, succeeding Abe
WORLD ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

The International Criminal Court on Sept. 16 dismissed an appeal against a decision not to probe Israel over a deadly raid on an aid flotilla to Gaza in 2010.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt stock hits $128.4 bln

Short-term external debt stock hits $128.4 bln

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $128.4 billion as of the end of July, official data showed on Sept. 17. 
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.