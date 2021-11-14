Turkey jumps second spot in 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Gibraltar win

  • November 14 2021 10:18:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 on Nov. 13 to take the second spot on goal difference in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The home side took control from kick-off, Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored an impressive solo goal in the 11th minute, giving Turkey a 1-0 lead at Başakşehir Fatih Terim stadium in Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

Gibraltar's Jayce Olivero was shown red after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review for a foul on Zeki Celik in the 22nd minute.

Halil Dervişoğlu in the 38th minute doubled the lead with a shot from short range.

Before the first half ended, Dervişoğlu scored his second goal by firing a shot, assisted with a cross by Burak Yılmaz.

The second half was similar to the first as Turkey put pressure on the visitors and had several chances to score more.

Goals from Merih Demiral and Serdar Dursun made the score 5-0, both assisted by Rıdvan Yılmaz, who came on as a substitute in the second half.

In the 84th minute, Mert Muldur powered a header from Orkun Kökçü's corner kick and Turkey earned an easy 6-0 win over Gibraltar.

Following this remarkable win, Turkey now moved to second spot on goal difference after Norway was surprisingly held to a goalless draw with Latvia at home.

In Group G, Turkey and Norway each collected 18 points in nine matches behind the Netherlands, which have 19 points in eight matches.

Montenegro is in the fourth spot with 11 points.

Latvia increased their points to six and Gibraltar sit the bottom of the table with no point.

Turkey should finish second to book a spot in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup.

 

