Turkey, Italy eyeing $30 bln trade volume

  • December 10 2020 14:50:00

Turkey, Italy eyeing $30 bln trade volume

ISTANBUL/ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Italy eyeing $30 bln trade volume

Turkey and Italy are aiming to reach a bilateral trade volume of $30 billion from the current $20 billion, the Turkish trade minister said on Dec. 10.

Italy is an important trader partner serving as the third-largest export destination for Turkish goods and is the fourth-largest importer for the country, said Ruhsar Pekcan at the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) meeting.

Turkey also sees Italy as a strategic partner in mutual investments, she added. 

Noting that Turkey has a young and highly qualified population, she said the country is advancing in the fields of innovation, value addition and design.

"This means joint investment, business and trade opportunities in many sectors for Italian and Turkish companies," she added.

She also said that during the JETCO meeting, official and technical issues were discussed by the participants. 

Nail Olpak, the chairman of Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), said it is important to update the EU Customs Union.

He added: "While we are also hoping for some sort of development in this regard, we are also concerned about the talk of possible sanctions against Turkey in the EU's agenda.

"We can cooperate in third countries with our Italian friends who do business by taking projects outside of Italy in the contracting sector."

After the meeting, the second term protocol of JETCO was signed.

Exports,

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU sanctions threat disappointing: Presidential spokesperson

    EU sanctions threat disappointing: Presidential spokesperson

  2. Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

    Turkey to start virus vaccinations at end-December, says Turkish health minister

  3. Turkey’s preparation of S-400 system on track: Defense minister

    Turkey’s preparation of S-400 system on track: Defense minister

  4. EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

    EU never treated Turkey fairly since 1963: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey, EU at crossroads

    Turkey, EU at crossroads
Recommended
Turkey launches center for 4th industrial revolution

Turkey launches center for 4th industrial revolution

Unemployment rate down in Sept

Unemployment rate down in Sept

Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate

Turkish grocer to sell 35% stake in Moroccan affiliate
Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets
Turkeys access to intl funds boosts trust in country

Turkey's access to int'l funds boosts trust in country
Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

WORLD SpaceXs Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype exploded while attempting to land on Dec. 9 after an otherwise successful test launch from the company's rocket facility in Boca Chica, Texas, live video of the flight showed.
ECONOMY Turkey, Italy eyeing $30 bln trade volume

Turkey, Italy eyeing $30 bln trade volume

Turkey and Italy are aiming to reach a bilateral trade volume of $30 billion from the current $20 billion, the Turkish trade minister said on Dec. 10.
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir to win Champions League group

PSG beat Başakşehir to win Champions League group

French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hammered Turkey's Medipol Başakşehir 5-1 in Dec. 9's UEFA Champions League match to win Group H.