Italy’s Venice extends its day-tripper fee through next year

Italy’s Venice extends its day-tripper fee through next year

VENICE
Italy’s Venice extends its day-tripper fee through next year

Venice authorities have said  they would extend to next year a controversial experimental system that charges day tourists an entry fee to visit the floating city.

Considered one of the most beautiful cities on the planet, Venice is a top tourist destination, but is drowning under the droves of sightseers who visit each year.

A trial of entry fees for day visitors began in April, when tourists who were not staying overnight in hotels were required for the first time to buy a 5-euro ($5.4) ticket for entry into the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The 29 days in 2024 chosen to try out the scheme, mostly crowded weekends and holidays, would be increased to 54 next year, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said.

"Next year it will start on April 18 and will be active on 54 specific days," Brugnaro said.

Those tourists who book at least four days in advance will continue to pay 5 euros, while last-minute bookings will rise to 10 euros, he said.

Brugnaro has maintained that the goal is to persuade day trippers to choose less busy times to visit Venice.

Authorities had debated for years, without taking concrete action, over how best to regulate the millions of visitors anxious to see sights including St Mark's Square, the Rialto Bridge and Venice's countless picturesque canals.

But critics have scoffed at Brugnaro's plan, saying it would do little to discourage tourists while calling it a hastily arranged concession to UNESCO.

The U.N.'s cultural arm had warned it would put Venice on its endangered list if authorities did not do more to manage its tourism.

Italy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

    CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

  2. E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

    E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

    Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

  4. State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

    State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

  5. Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

    Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Recommended
E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year
$6.2 billion worth of agreements inked at SAHA defence expo

$6.2 billion worth of agreements inked at SAHA defence expo
TPAO signs deal for onshore oil, gas exploration in Somalia

TPAO signs deal for onshore oil, gas exploration in Somalia
Economic program on right track: Finance Minister Şimşek

Economic program on right track: Finance Minister Şimşek
Türkiye back on radar of int’l investors

Türkiye back on radar of int’l investors
Waymo ramps up robotaxi push with $5.6 bln in funding

Waymo ramps up robotaxi push with $5.6 bln in funding
G7 agrees new steps to curb Russian sanctions evasion

G7 agrees new steps to curb Russian sanctions evasion
WORLD Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 35 people before he was "shot and neutralized,” police said.

ECONOMY E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

Türkiye’s e-commerce exports accounted for 0.91 percent of total goods exports in 2022, and this figure has risen to 2.6 percent so far in 2024, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿